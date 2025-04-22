ACER To Decide On The National Flexibility Needs Assessment Methodology

On 16 April 2025, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) and the European Distribution System Operators Entity (EU DSO Entity) submitted to ACER a joint proposal on the national flexibility needs assessment methodology. The proposal defines:

the methodology for analysing national flexibility needs in electricity systems; and

the type of data to be gathered by system operators and in what format.

Why national flexibility assessments matter

The national flexibility needs assessments aim to support Member States in identifying their indicative national targets for non-fossil flexibility (e.g. storage, demand response), ensuring their electricity systems remain secure and efficient during the energy transition.

What are the next steps?

ACER has three months, until 16 July 2025, to approve or amend the system operators’ proposal. Once approved, the methodology becomes binding for national assessments. Based on the national assessments (to be delivered by the national designated entities by July 2026), the Member States must set their national non-fossil flexibility targets within 6 months (by January 2027).

ACER will then review the national reports (by July 2027) and may provide recommendations on issues of cross-border relevance (including on removing barriers) to ensure sufficient non-fossil based flexible capacity is in place.

How does it link to the EU-wide flexibility assessment?

In parallel, to complement the national assessments, ACER is working on an EU-wide flexibility needs assessment, which will be published by July 2027.

See the public notice.