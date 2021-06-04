ACER To Decide On The Long-Term Cross-Border Capacity Calculation Methodology For The Core Region

The National Regulatory Authorities of the Core region asked the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) to decide on the long-term capacity calculation methodology (LT CCM) for the region.
The Core region comprises 13 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
Long‐term cross border capacity calculation promotes effective long‐term cross‐zonal trade. By calculating reliable capacities and making them available to market participants at an early stage, long-term capacity calculation allows for long‐term planning and provides hedging opportunities.
ACER will launch a public consultation for four weeks. Expected consultation dates are from 5 to 31 July 2021. On 9 July, ACER will organise a workshop on this topic. ACER expects to reach its decision by 3rd November 2021.