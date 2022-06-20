ACER To Decide On Extending The Application Of The Forward Capacity Allocation Methodologies To Fingrid

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has initiated the procedure to decide on the Transmission System Operators (TSOs)’ proposal to amend the Forward Capacity Allocation methodologies related to:

the establishment of a Single Allocation Platform and the requirements for sharing the costs of its establishment and operation

the Congestion Income Distribution

What are the amendments about?

The proposals aim at amending the scope of these methodologies so they can also apply to Fingrid, the Finnish TSO.

What are the next steps?

ACER must reach a decision by 26th October 2022. However, it aims to decide on this matter by 13th July 2022.

