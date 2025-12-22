ACER To Decide On ENTSO-E’s European Resource Adequacy Assessment 2025

On 17 December 2025, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) submitted its proposal for the European Resource Adequacy Assessment (ERAA) 2025 to ACER.

What is ERAA?

Mandated by the 2019 Clean Energy Package, the ERAA is ENTSO-E’s annual evaluation of the risks to the EU’s security of electricity supply for up to 10 years ahead. Following the methodology approved by ACER in 2020, ENTSO-E must carry out an annual assessment on whether the EU has sufficient electricity resources to meet future demand.

At national level, Member States set their own electricity reliability standards to indicate the level of security of electricity supply they need. At European level, the ERAA verifies whether the EU’s electricity system can meet these national standards.

How does the ERAA benefit the EU?

The ERAA provides an objective basis for identifying potential risks to Europe’s security of electricity supply and for determining whether additional national measures, such as capacity mechanisms, are needed. It helps inform decisions by Member States and the European Commission (e.g. state aid decisions) on national security of electricity supply measures.

What are the steps and what’s next?

Every year, where necessary, ACER suggests how to improve the next ERAA before ENTSO-E begins its work (e.g. see ACER suggestions for the ERAA 2025). ACER also actively engages with ENTSO-E throughout the year.

ACER will review and decide on ENTSO-E’s proposed ERAA 2025 within three months of its submission.

Read more on ERAA.