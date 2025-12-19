ACER To Decide On Amending The Implementation Frameworks For Two European Electricity Balancing Platforms

On 18 December 2025, ACER received two proposals from the European electricity transmission system operators (TSOs) to amend the implementation frameworks for two European platforms for exchanging balancing energy.

These frameworks describe the design of the Platform for the International Coordination of Automated Frequency Restoration and Stable System Operation (PICASSO) and Manually Activated Reserves Initiative (MARI). These European platforms help integrate European balancing energy markets by using a common merit order list to enable cost-efficient activation of balancing energy bids across Europe.

What are the proposals about?

The TSOs’ proposals amend how balancing service providers (BSPs) participate in the European balancing markets. These markets operate in near real time, with BSPs offering services that TSOs purchase to correct imbalances (e.g. by increasing electricity generation or reducing consumption) and keep the electricity system secure.

The main focus of the TSOs’ proposals is the harmonisation of the BSPs prequalification process, which ensures that power generation or demand units meet the technical and operational requirements to provide balancing services. The proposals also harmonise the procedure for amending the implementation frameworks for the balancing platforms across Europe.

Why amend the implementation frameworks?

As cross-border exchanges of balancing products grow, ensuring a level playing field for BSPs becomes increasingly important. Harmonising prequalification rules across Member States is key to ensuring fair, transparent and efficient access to European balancing markets.

What are the next steps?

ACER will review the TSOs’ proposals to ensure they align with the Electricity Balancing Regulation and the Regulation on the Internal Market for Electricity.

To inform its decision, ACER will run a public consultation from 26 January 2026 to 23 February 2026.

ACER will decide whether to amend the implementation frameworks by 18 June 2026.

