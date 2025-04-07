ACER To Decide On Amending The Harmonised Allocation Rules For Long-Term Electricity Transmission Rights

On 27 March 2025, ACER received the transmission system operators’ (TSOs’) proposal to amend the Harmonised Allocation Rules (HAR) for long-term electricity transmission rights.

To inform its decision-making process, ACER will open a public consultation on 24 April 2025.

Why change the rules?

The harmonised allocation rules apply to all long-term transmission rights allocations conducted within the European Union. They provide specifications for the auctioning of long-term transmission rights (including use and curtailment of long-term transmission rights, eligibility criteria, etc.) and go through a review process every two years.

The TSOs’ proposal updates various elements of the HAR related to arrangements with market participants to consider upcoming market changes (e.g. introduction of 15 minutes market time unit in day-ahead) and recent incidents (e.g. single-day ahead market decoupling in June 2024).

What are the next steps?

The public consultation will run until 22 May 2025.

ACER will decide on this amendment by 29 September 2025.

Access the public notice.