ACER To Consult On The EU DSO Entity’s Draft Statutory Documents Updated To Include Gas And Hydrogen

On 4 November 2025, the EU DSO Entity submitted its updated statutory documents to the European Commission and ACER. This revision follows the Hydrogen and Decarbonised Gas Market Package adopted in 2024, which extends the Entity’s membership to natural gas and hydrogen distribution system operators (DSOs).

What is the EU DSO Entity?

The EU DSO Entity was created in 2019 by the Clean Energy Package to facilitate cooperation among European electricity DSOs. The 2024 Regulation broadened the Entity’s scope to include natural gas and hydrogen DSOs, making it necessary to update and resubmit the Entity’s statutes, rules of procedure and other statutory documents to ensure fair and balanced representation of all participating operators.

What are the next steps?

ACER will review the updated submission and consult stakeholders before delivering its new Opinion to the Commission.

The consultation will run from 21 November to 19 December 2025.

Organisations representing all stakeholders, particularly distribution system users (including consumers) are encouraged to share their views.

After receiving the proposal, ACER has four months to provide its Opinion to the European Commission.

Read more.