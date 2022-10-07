ACER: The Energy Retail And Consumer Protection Market Monitoring Report Expects Price Increases For Energy Consumers In 2022 And Likely Into 2023

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) publish today the Energy Retail and Consumer Protection Volume of this year’s Market Monitoring Report (MMR).

What is the Energy Retail and Consumer Protection MMR 2021 about?

The Energy Retail and Consumer Protection Volume of the Market Monitoring Report offers an overview of retail energy market developments across the European Union during 2021. This edition looks at:

retail market performance, supplier concentration levels and the availability of gas and electricity offers to consumers;

the price paid by energy consumers for both gas and electricity across the European Union; and

the impact of high energy prices on household expenditure.

Some main findings:

Retail energy prices started an upward trend at the end of 2021 these price increases to continue during 2022 and into 2023.

Electricity and gas price increases will put a greater number of consumers at risk of energy poverty.

Supplier bankruptcies have resulted in less choice in the market for energy consumers.

Consumers have demonstrated a preference for fixed price contracts. However, suppliers will struggle to offer such contracts at competitive prices in 2022 and likely into 2023.

Read more here.