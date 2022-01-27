ACER Thanks Dr Jochen Penker, Chair Of The Administrative Board, And Welcomes Mr Michel Thiollière As The New Chair

Today marks a changing of the guard for the ACER Administrative Board, with Mr Thiollière taking over from Dr Jochen Penker as the Administrative Board Chair.
Mr Thiollière (France) was formerly a Commissioner at the French energy regulatory authority (CRE) and former president of MEDREG.
Dr Penker has served as Chair of the Administrative Board of the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) for a mandate of two years, from December 2019 until 27 January 2022.
The Administrative Board is responsible for adopting the Agency’s Work Programme, its internal rules of procedure, its budget and final accounts. It also ensures that the Agency effectively carries out its mission and appoints the members of the other Boards and the Director.
The incoming Administrative Board Chair, Mr Thiollière said: “I am honoured to take over the lead of the Agency’s Administrative Board at this exciting time of pursuing Europe’s ambitious energy goals”.
During Dr Penker’s chairmanship of the Administrative Board, ACER’s mandate was extended as a consequence of the 2019 Clean Energy Package (including an increase in work, more decisions and appeals), and Mr Christian Zinglersen was appointed as the new ACER Director.
Welcoming the new Chair and paying tribute to the outgoing Chair, Christian Zinglersen, ACER’s Director said: “I look forward to working with Mr Thiollière whom I’m sure will show great leadership of the Board like his predecessor. Dr Penker, in chairing the Agency’s Administrative Board, has contributed to ACER’s successes on a number of fronts be it from the smooth Agency-wide work continuity during the pandemic, to helping to redress the Agency’s understaffing, and through to increased visibility about ACER’s added value in the broader context of the European Green Deal. His integrity and expertise have been key in a period where the Agency’s decision-making powers have increased and market integration issues were at stake.”
“It has been my honour to serve ACER’s Administrative Board as Chair. These two years have been challenging. We adapted to running meetings online. We managed finally to establish the communication strategy of the Agency, something that has been for far too long in the pipeline. We embraced the new mandates from the Clean Energy Package. We welcomed the new Director. Working together, we helped shape the future of the Agency. ACER is now on a better financial footing for its market monitoring which is key to the integrity of Europe’s wholesale energy markets. It was a journey with a shared goal of contributing to ACER success and in setting the scene for a modern green organisation.” said Dr Jochen Penker at his last Administrative Board meeting today.
ACER’s Director, the other Members of the Administrative Board and the Chair of the Board of Regulators expressed their gratitude to Dr Penker for his hard work over the past two years. They warmly welcomed the new Chair, Mr Thiollière, congratulated Dr Spiridonovs for his reappointment as Member and welcomed Mr Bartuska as new Member and Ms Čelić (Croatia), Ms Ludwiniak (Poland), and Mr Kaderják (Hungary) as new Alternate Members.
