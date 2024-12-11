ACER Scrutinises Temporary Exemption For Bi-Directional Gas Flow On STORK I Pipeline Between Poland And Czech Republic

ACER has released its Opinion on the recent decisions to grant a temporary exemption for the STORK I pipeline. The exemption delays the requirement to establish permanent physical bi-directional gas flow capacity at the cross-border interconnection point (IP) ‘Cieszyn/Český Těšín’ between Poland and the Czech Republic.

What is bi-directional gas flow capacity?

Under the European Security of Gas Supply Regulation, Transmission System Operators (TSOs) must establish permanent physical capacity for gas transport in both directions (bi-directional capacity) at all IPs between Member States. However, temporary exemptions can be granted following a detailed assessment and consultations with stakeholders, other Member States, and the European Commission.

ACER’s assessment

ACER reviewed the coordinated decisions taken by the Czech and Polish responsible Ministries. Both decisions accept the respective TSOs’ proposals to grant the temporary exemption until the end of 2025.

ACER notes that:

The exemption complies with regulatory requirements.

The reverse gas flow project at this IP is unlikely to significantly improve gas supply security in the Czech Republic. However, enabling reverse flow could offer benefits, such as improved access to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supplies from Poland.

A market assessment by the project promoters shows no interest in developing transportation capacity from Poland to the Czech Republic.

The exemption (valid until December 2025) allows more time to evaluate the project's necessity and feasibility.

ACER also recommends project promoters to reassess the project before the exemption expires, with the aim of improving security of gas supply.

What are the next steps?

ACER has submitted its Opinion to the relevant authorities of the Czech Republic and Poland, as well as to the European Commission for further consideration.

