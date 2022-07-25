ACER Reports On The Mostly Positive Progress In Implementing The Gas Balancing Network Code

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today its sixth report on the gas balancing network code implementation.

What is the report about?

ACER monitors and reports on the effective implementation of the gas balancing network code. The reports review the country assessments for each Member States or a large sub-set of balancing zones, focusing on key features of the balancing design.

This year’s report focuses on seven balancing zones that kept transitory or interim measures or showed partial implementation of the network code in 2020.

What are the main findings?

Member States have terminated all interim or transitory measures by June 2022. The only exception is Slovakia which has still interim measures.

Bulgaria, Finland, and Greece have progressed to a high implementation level. Ireland has improved its implementation level, which was already high.

Portugal, Romania, and Slovakia have still only partially implemented the code - whilst Portugal has made some progresses, Romania and Slovakia have not.

Check out ACER’s new Gas Balancing Dashboard.

Would you like to find out more on ACER’s recommendations? Visit the ACER website.