ACER: Regulators Request More Time To Decide On The Minimum Activation Period Of Frequency Containment Reserves (FCR) Providers

On 17 May 2022, the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) of the Continental Europe Synchronous Area requested the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) an extension of six months to decide on the Transmission System Operators’ (TSOs’) proposal on the minimum activation period to be ensured by Frequency Containment Reserve (FCR) providers.

What does frequency containment reserve (FCR) mean?

FCRs (also known as primary control reserves) help maintain the power balance across the EU electricity grid. FCRs are one of the balancing services to level out frequency deviations in the power grid. The FCR is the first response to frequency disturbances (e.g. following a planned/unplanned power plant outage). The minimum activation period must be ensured by the FCR providers. If the frequency deviation persists, the Frequency Restoration Reserves (FRR) subsequently replace the primary control reserve.

What are the next steps?

ACER intends to decide promptly on this request.

Access the Public Notice.