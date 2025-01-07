ACER Recommends Updates To The EU Market Rules For Gas Capacity Allocation

Today, ACER issues its Recommendation proposing potential improvements to the gas Capacity Allocation Mechanisms Network Code (CAM NC).

The CAM NC harmonises how Transmission System Operators (TSOs) offer and allocate available gas transmission pipeline capacity to network users. The network code, last amended in 2017, needs to be updated to reflect Europe’s decarbonisation goals and the evolving gas market.

What are the main recommendations?

Utilise the current gas system efficiently and strengthen its monitoring by improving transparency on how capacity is maximised, and enhance coordination and consultation among relevant regulatory authorities, TSOs and network users.

Enhance transmission capacity that is made available by increasing auction opportunities for existing capacity products and introducing a capacity offer between monthly and daily auctions, thereby contributing to security of supply.

Allow a quick modification of non-essential auction details to ensure auctions can reflect the evolving market conditions, while maintaining harmonised rules for capacity allocation across all interconnection points.

What are the next steps?

ACER concluded the revision process by issuing its Recommendation to the European Commission on 20 December 2024. The European Commission can amend the network code following the comitology process. ACER’s Recommendation offers a starting point for that process.

