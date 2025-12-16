ACER Recognises Good Practices In The French National Resource Adequacy Assessment And Provides Suggestions To Strengthen It

Today, ACER releases its Opinion on France’s National Resource Adequacy Assessment (NRAA). This assessment complements the European Resource Adequacy Assessment (ERAA) 2024, using input assumptions and modelling approaches that better reflect the characteristics of the national electricity system, drawing on historical data and recent developments.

What is a resource adequacy assessment?

The European Resource Adequacy Assessment (ERAA) evaluates electricity resource adequacy across the EU and provides a consistent framework to assess whether additional national measures are needed to ensure security of supply. ERAA is carried out annually by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) and reviewed by ACER.

Member States can complement the European analysis through national assessments (NRAAs). While based on the ERAA methodology, NRAAs may capture new developments or national specificities not yet reflected in the latest ERAA.

When a national assessment identifies new adequacy concerns, the Member State informs ACER. In turn, ACER issues an opinion on the differences between the national and European assessments.

What did ACER find?

ACER finds the French assessment clear, robust and generally aligned with ERAA 2024 for most target years. However, unlike ERAA, the NRAA identifies an adequacy concern for 2030, estimating nearly twenty hours during the year when electricity demand would not be met (above France’s reliability standard of two hours).

ACER notes that most differences with ERAA 2024 are justified by national specificities or methodological improvements. At the same time, it identifies some unjustified differences that could overestimate the projected risks.

What are the next steps?

ACER encourages the French authorities to consider its recommendations to ensure a more accurate assessment of adequacy risks.

Read more.