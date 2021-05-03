ACER Publishes Updated Guidance To Facilitate REMIT Transaction Reporting

Following a six-month consultation with stakeholders and with the objective to contribute to the improvement of REMIT data reporting, ACER published updated REMIT guidance.
It comprises a new version of Annex II of the Transaction Reporting User Manual (TRUM) and of Annex VII of the Manual of Procedures on data reporting as well as the updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) on transaction reporting and on fundamental data and inside information.
Annex II of TRUM describes several examples of transaction reporting (including orders to trade) related to contracts reportable to ACER, pursuant to the REMIT Implementing Regulation.
The updated Annex VII of the Manual of Procedures (MoP) on Data Reporting provides descriptions of the new data fields included in the new electronic formats for the reporting of inside information. The changes reflect the results of ACER’s Public Consultation on the revision of electronic formats.
The 12th edition of the FAQs on REMIT transaction reporting and the 7th edition of the FAQs on fundamental data and inside information include new frequently asked questions to better cover the evolving EU markets and facilitate data reporting. Access the updated FAQ documents.