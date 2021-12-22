ACER Publishes The First Implementation Monitoring Report On The Emergency And Restoration Network Code

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today the first Implementation Monitoring Report on progress in Member States in implementing the EU-wide Network Code on Electricity Emergency and Restoration (NC ER).
This Network Code provides the requirements that Transmission System Operators (TSOs) must follow in electricity emergency, blackout and restoration states. If TSOs follow these rules when they face an incident on their grid it helps prevent incidents deteriorating into blackouts and allows for an efficient and rapid restoration of the electricity system to a normal state from the emergency or blackout states.
Key Findings:
ACER finds that while implementation of the electricity grid emergency and restoration rules are well on track, there is still not a complete and uniform EU-wide implementation of this legally binding Network Code:
Why is it important to follow the electricity emergency and restoration rules?
A secure and efficient operation of the EU electricity system is a task shared between all the EU TSOs since all national systems are, to a certain extent, interconnected and a disturbance in one control area could affect another.
Hence, ACER underlines the importance of a correctly and fully implemented Emergency and Restoration Network Code to prevent the deterioration of an incident in a national system and to avoid the spread of disturbances to other areas and to enable swift restoration of the system back to normal state after a disturbance.
ACER Recommendations:
The report outlines key recommendations that can lead to a more efficient implementation of the emergency and restoration rules.
ACER invites relevant parties (including National Regulatory Authorities) to ensure full compliance by the relevant system operators with the Network Code.