ACER Publishes Its New Report On The Progress Of Projects Of Common Interest In 2021

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has published the 8th edition of its annual report on the progress of electricity and gas Projects of Common Interest (PCIs​) for trans-European energy infrastructure for the year 2021.

PCIs are key cross-border electricity and gas infrastructure projects that enhance the links between the energy systems across Europe.

The 8th edition of the report evaluates 72 electricity and 20 gas priority projects of the European Union, amounting to €73.9 billion.

What are the report’s main findings?

ACER confirms the positive trend in the implementation of PCIs, as recorded in recent years:

most of the progresses are in line with the projects’ planned schedule,

about 70% of the projects are already in permitting phase or under construction. They are expected to be implemented within the next 5 years.

However, ACER also notes that about:

30% of the PCIs encountered delays, frequently caused by permit granting reasons,

15% have been rescheduled by the project promoters, for various reasons, including uncertainty connected with the levels of demand and supply.

