ACER Publishes Its Multi-Annual Work Programme 2026-2028

ACER has released its multi-annual programming document 2026-2028, outlining its strategic goals and priorities for the coming years, including its 2026 work programme.

Which are ACER’s priorities for 2026-2028?

ACER will continue its work on:

the integration of EU energy markets;

infrastructure, flexibility needs and security of supply;

the integrity and transparency of the EU’s wholesale energy markets; and

longer-term regulatory challenges (e.g. increasing price and geopolitical volatility, Russian gas phase out).

In 2026, ACER’s work will focus on the following priorities:

REMIT framework to protect against market manipulation: ACER will continue to ensure that REMIT is fully implemented and hence reinforce trust that prices set in Europe’s wholesale energy markets reflect competitive forces and the underlying market fundamentals. The Implementing Regulation and delegated acts related to REMIT II will broaden the scope of market surveillance and the level of transparency of energy markets, while ACER will progressively conduct cross-border investigations, complementing national regulatory authorities’ work.

ACER will support amendments to network codes for cross-border electricity and gas trade. In line with REPowerEU, ACER will monitor the phase-out of Russian gas imports to the EU, and contribute to key discussions on energy infrastructure, security of supply and flexibility. Market monitoring: ACER will continue monitoring the energy sector, identifying challenges and opportunities to increase consumer benefits from the integrated EU energy market.

The document was adopted on 12 December 2025 by ACER's Administrative Board, following the favourable opinion of the Agency's Board of Regulators.

