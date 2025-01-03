ACER Publishes Its Multi-Annual Work Programme 2025-2027

ACER has released its multi-annual 'Single programming document 2025-2027', outlining its strategic goals and priorities for the coming years. The document also includes ACER’s 2025 Annual Work Programme, which focuses on advancing the EU energy market while tackling emerging regulatory challenges.

Which are ACER’s priorities for 2025-27?

ACER's will continue its work on:

the EU energy market;

infrastructure and security of supply;

the integrity and transparency of wholesale energy markets; and

longer-term regulatory challenges.

The 2025 annual work programme incorporates the new tasks given to ACER by different legislative packages adopted in 2024:

Read more about ACER's Programming Document.