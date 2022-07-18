ACER Publishes An Opinion On The Key Elements Of ENTSOs’ Draft Network Development Scenarios (2022)

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today its Opinion on the key elements of the draft Ten Year Network Development Plans (TYNDP) Scenario Report (2022), prepared by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) and for Gas (ENTSOG).

What are ENTSO’s network development scenarios?

ENTSOs’ network development scenarios represent visions of potential future developments of energy system’s key aspects (e.g. demand, energy prices, technologies, etc.). Scenarios play an important role in the definition of the pan-European network development plans for gas and electricity. They are also instrumental for selecting the Projects of Common Interest (PCIs).

In particular, the scenarios described within the draft TYNDP Scenario Report will set the basis for the final 2022 TYNDP for gas and electricity transmission networks, expected to be published later this year.

What are ACER’s conclusion on the draft TYNDP Scenario Report?

While recognising the tight timeline for the forthcoming gas and electricity TYNDPs, ACER strongly encourages both ENTSOs to provide the necessary scenario updates before the final publication of the TYNDPs, so the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine can be considered and included in the preparation of the TYNDPs.

ACER further acknowledges the ENTSOs’ continuous efforts to improve the scenarios’ development process and welcomes the opportunity to enhance this work via the forthcoming TEN-E Scenario Guidelines.

