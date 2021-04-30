ACER Publicly Consults On Its Proposal For A Framework Guideline To Establish A Network Code On Cybersecurity

Today, the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has launched a public consultation on its draft Framework Guideline on sector-specific rules for cybersecurity aspects of cross-border electricity flows, inviting stakeholders to share their views on the document ahead of its submission to the European Commission.
The non-binding Framework Guidelines will set out clear and objective principles for the development of a binding Cybersecurity Network Code that will contribute to maintain the security of the electricity system across Europe.
The public consultation will run from 30th April until 29th June 2021.
To learn more and submit your views, visit the Public Consultation webpage.
Upcoming webinar: ACER will also organise a workshop to introduce and explain the content of the proposed Framework Guideline in May 2021. More information will be published on the ACER website.