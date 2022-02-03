 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ACER Provides Two Opinions On Bi-Directional Gas Capacity Decisions

Date 03/02/2022

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today two Opinions related to the review of exemptions from the obligation of enabling bi-directional capacity in gas pipelines at two interconnection points (IPs).


In particular, ACER provides an assessment on the Decisions taken by the national regulatory authorities of:

  • Austria and Hungary at the Mosonmagyaróvár IP: accepting the transmission system operators (TSOs)’ proposal and considering the obligation of enabling bi-directional capacity as already fulfilled under certain conditions,
  • Austria and Slovenia at the Murfeld/Ceršak IP: accepting the TSOs’ proposal and prolonging the exemption from the obligation of enabling bi-directional capacity.

ACER assessed the elements of these Decisions according to the Security of Gas Supply Regulation.

Read more about ACER’s assessments and access the Opinions.