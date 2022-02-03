ACER Provides Two Opinions On Bi-Directional Gas Capacity Decisions

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today two Opinions related to the review of exemptions from the obligation of enabling bi-directional capacity in gas pipelines at two interconnection points (IPs).
In particular, ACER provides an assessment on the Decisions taken by the national regulatory authorities of:
- Austria and Hungary at the Mosonmagyaróvár IP: accepting the transmission system operators (TSOs)’ proposal and considering the obligation of enabling bi-directional capacity as already fulfilled under certain conditions,
- Austria and Slovenia at the Murfeld/Ceršak IP: accepting the TSOs’ proposal and prolonging the exemption from the obligation of enabling bi-directional capacity.
ACER assessed the elements of these Decisions according to the Security of Gas Supply Regulation.