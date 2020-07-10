ACER: Most EU Gas Transportation Networks Not Yet Ready To Transport Hydrogen

For the European Union (EU) to be climate neutral by 2050, gas networks will have to be gradually adapted to carry green gases such as biomethane and hydrogen. 23 national regulatory authorities (NRAs) have looked into the current possibilities for admixing hydrogen and injecting biomethane or transporting pure hydrogen via existing gas networks, as well as network adaptations to allow this in the future and reported via a survey to the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).
The results show that 65% of the responding NRAs reported that the transmission system operators (TSOs) do not accept the injection or allow hydrogen volumes into the gas transmission network yet. The report on this fact-finding survey is published today, following the unveiling of the EU Hydrogen Strategy by the European Commission earlier this week.
