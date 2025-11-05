Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

ACER: More Flexibility And Faster EU Electricity Market Integration Needed To Shield Consumers From Price Volatility And Support The Clean Energy Transition

Date 05/11/2025

ACER’s 2025 electricity monitoring report reviews progress in integrating EU electricity markets. It examines forward, day-ahead, intraday and balancing markets, and identifies where rules and projects are delayed.

This year’s edition also highlights weather-driven price volatility, which occurs when unusually low renewable generation coincides with higher-than-normal demand due to exceptional weather conditions.

What trends did ACER find in 2024?

  • EU market integration brings value and helps mitigate high electricity prices.
  • Price volatility shows that more flexibility is needed.
  • Long-term markets remain illiquid, limiting investment signals.
  • Cross-border integration reduces costs, but project delays persist.
  • Balancing integration generated €1.6 billion in welfare gains.
  • Forward markets lack depth; Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are growing but vary widely in design.
  • Day-ahead integration is consolidating and intraday markets are evolving.

What are ACER’s recommendations?

ACER points to several priorities that are key to resilience:

  • Reinforcing flexibility by investing in demand response, storage and backup generation.
  • Accelerating delivery of delayed cross-border projects through timely completion of interconnectors and adoption of flow-based capacity allocation in intraday markets.
  • Broadening transmission system operators' (TSOs') participation in balancing platforms to reduce costs and volatility and ensure more efficient system balancing.
  • Strengthening forward markets with more active long-term trading and well-designed PPAs and Contracts for Difference (CfDs).
  • Moving to flow-based allocation in the intraday timeframe to ensure efficient capacity use and reduce congestion-related costs.
  • Enhancing monitoring and enforcement to ensure rules are applied consistently and consumers benefit.

Read more.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach