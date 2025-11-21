ACER Launches A Consultation On The EU DSO Entity’s Draft Statutory Documents Updated To Include Gas And Hydrogen

Today, ACER opens a consultation on the EU DSO Entity’s draft statutory documents updated to include gas and hydrogen.

The consultation will run until 19 December 2025.

Get involved!

On 4 November 2025, the EU DSO Entity submitted its updated statutory documents to the European Commission and ACER. This revision follows the Hydrogen and Decarbonised Gas Market Package adopted in 2024, which extends the Entity’s membership to natural gas and hydrogen distribution system operators (DSOs).

ACER is now reviewing the updated documents and consulting organisations before delivering its new Opinion to the Commission.

ACER encourages organisations representing all stakeholders, particularly distribution system users (including consumers), to share their views.

What are the next steps?

After receiving the proposal, ACER has four months to provide its Opinion to the European Commission.

Access the consultation.