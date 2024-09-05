ACER Is Consulting On The Draft Network Code On Electricity Demand Response

On 8 May 2024, ACER received the electricity system operators’ proposal for an EU-wide network code on demand response.

The proposal, submitted by the EU Distribution System Operators Entity (EU DSO Entity) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E), also suggests amendments to the related existing legal framework.

ACER has already made several amendments to the system operators’ proposal to ensure it aligns with the existing legal framework, follows the European principle of proportionality (e.g. measures must be appropriate, necessary and not excessive) and maintains legal clarity. ACER is now consulting on its revised draft to gather stakeholders’ feedback early in the process.

Based on the input received, ACER will further amend the draft network code and related legal framework before submitting the final recommendation to the European Commission by March 2025.

Why is this network code relevant?

Demand response is key for integrating the growing share of renewable energy and new electricity loads (e.g. resulting from heat pumps and electric vehicles) in a cost-efficient way.

In developing this draft network code, ACER is contributing to a more cost-efficient and clean energy transition by facilitating access to EU wholesale electricity markets for smaller actors, including consumers.

Get involved!

ACER’s public consultation will run from today until 31 October 2024.

To explain its proposed revisions and provide clarifications to stakeholders, ACER is also organising a webinar on 1 October 2024 (14:00-16:00 CET). Register here.