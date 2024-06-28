ACER Is Consulting On Revising The Annex Of The REMIT Implementing Regulation

On 7 May 2024, the revised REMIT Regulation (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency) came into force. As part of this update, the European Commission was tasked to revise the REMIT Implementing Regulation to define new data reporting requirements by 8 May 2025.

Why is ACER consulting?

Following the publication of the revised REMIT, ACER has received numerous requests from stakeholders seeking clarification on the REMIT Implementing Regulation, especially its Annex, which outlines the information to be reported to ACER.

In this context, ACER is launching a public consultation to gather stakeholders’ inputs on data collection aspects and field descriptions. The feedback received will inform the Agency’s proposal for data reporting under the revised REMIT.

What are the next steps?

The public consultation will run from 28 June 2024 until 6 September 2024.

Based on the feedback received, ACER aims to publish an Evaluation Report by mid-October 2024.

