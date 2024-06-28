Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ACER Is Consulting On Revising The Annex Of The REMIT Implementing Regulation

Date 28/06/2024

On 7 May 2024, the revised REMIT Regulation (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency) came into force. As part of this update, the European Commission was tasked to revise the REMIT Implementing Regulation to define new data reporting requirements by 8 May 2025.

Why is ACER consulting? 

Following the publication of the revised REMIT, ACER has received numerous requests from stakeholders seeking clarification on the REMIT Implementing Regulation, especially its Annex, which outlines the information to be reported to ACER.

In this context, ACER is launching a public consultation to gather stakeholders’ inputs on data collection aspects and field descriptions. The feedback received will inform the Agency’s proposal for data reporting under the revised REMIT.

What are the next steps?

The public consultation will run from 28 June 2024 until 6 September 2024.

Based on the feedback received, ACER aims to publish an Evaluation Report by mid-October 2024.

Read more on the consultation.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg