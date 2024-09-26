ACER Is Consulting On Its Revision Of The European Market Rules On Gas Transmission Capacity Allocation

The Capacity Allocation Mechanisms Network Code (CAM NC) harmonises how Transmission System Operators (TSOs) offer and allocate available gas transmission pipeline capacity to network users. With Europe’s decarbonisation goals and the evolving gas market, the network code, last amended in 2017, needs to be updated.

To address this, ACER initiated the revision process earlier this year. After having identified the network code's main achievements and areas for improvement, ACER is holding a final public consultation to ensure its proposed amendments effectively address market needs and deliver the expected improvements.

Share your views!

The public consultation will run from today until 25 October 2024.

By December 2024, ACER will share its recommendations to the European Commission, which is responsible for revising the network code.

