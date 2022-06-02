ACER Initiates The Drafting Of New Framework Guidelines On Demand Response

On 1st June 2022, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has been asked by the European Commission to submit non-binding framework guidelines setting out clear and objective principles for the development of a network code on demand response. The network code will aim at enabling market access for demand response, including load, storage and distributed generation (aggregated or not), as well at facilitating the market based procurement of services by distribution and transmission system operators.

What are the next steps?

To inform its decision-making process, ACER opens a public consultation from 2 June to 2 August 2022 and invites interested stakeholders to submit their inputs.

To learn more about the process and the content of the consultation, join ACER’s public workshop on 28 June 9:30-11:30.

ACER will submit the framework guidelines to the European Commission by December 2022.

