ACER: Have Your Say On Europe’s Electricity Capacity Calculation Regions

On 2 July 2025, electricity transmission system operators (TSOs) submitted to ACER their proposal to amend how capacity calculation regions (CCRs) are defined across Europe. ACER is now gathering stakeholder views to inform its assessment.

What are capacity calculation regions and why are they important?

CCRs are cross-border zones where neighbouring TSOs coordinate how much electricity can safely flow between them. This cooperation helps boost cross-border trade, prevent grid congestion and price spikes, and support a more secure, integrated European energy market.

There are currently nine CCRs in Europe: Nordic, Hansa, Core, Italy North, Central Europe (CE), Greece-Italy (GRIT), South-West Europe (SWE), Baltic and South-East Europe (SEE). They are key to ensuring efficient electricity use, especially as more countries and renewables come into play.

What is the amendment about?

The TSOs are proposing:

adding three new CCRs to the South-East Europe region to cover borders with Energy Community countries (East-Central Europe (ECE), Italy-Montenegro (IT-ME) and Eastern Europe (EE)); and

merging two existing regions (Core and Italy North) for several regional processes like intraday coordination and congestion management.

Your view matters!

ACER is assessing whether the TSOs’ proposal supports market integration, ensures efficient use of the grid and supports the well-functioning of the EU electricity market.

To make an informed decision, ACER is organising a public consultation from 24 July 2025 to 3 September 2025. Submit your views here.

ACER aims to reach a decision by December 2025.