ACER Has Decided On The Methodology For Training And Certification Of Staff Working For Regional Coordination Centres

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has reached a decision on the methodology for training and certification of staff working for Regional Coordination Centres (RCCs).

What is the methodology about?

The methodology:

explains the roles and responsibilities of the RCC training coordinator,

sets the key aspects to be covered by the RCC training programme, RCC joint training modules and joint training programmes, and

defines the organisation, structure and requirements of the certification of staff.

The decision was adopted following ACER’s assessment on the proposal submitted by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) in February 2022.

Read more on ACER’s decision.