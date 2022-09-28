ACER Has Decided On The Methodology For Optimising Inter-TSO Settlements For Electricity Redispatching And Countertrading

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has reached a decision on the methodology optimising the inter-TSO settlements related to electricity redispatching and countertrading, in cooperation with all European National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), ENTSO-E and Transmission System Operators (TSOs).

What is the decision about?

ACER’s decision seeks to ensure the effective and optimal application of inter-TSO cost settlements relevant for all European TSOs. Inter-TSO settlements are an important element of cross-border trading. Optimisation of inter-TSO settlements contributes to reducing costs and improves clarity on the settlement procedure for the benefit of all electricity market stakeholders.

How did ACER contribute?

The proposal for a new methodology was submitted to ACER by ENTSO-E on 1 July 2022, for the 3-months decision-making process.

ACER has carried out assessments and consulted relevant stakeholders to take an informed decision on any needed adjustments related to both the technical part and the financial settlement part of the cost sharing.

On this basis, ACER has amended the initial proposal of the methodology to further improve the clarity and transparency principles of the inter-TSO settlements.

This ACER decision on inter-TSO settlement was reached in cooperation with all energy NRAs, ENTSO-E and the TSOs.

