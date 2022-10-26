ACER Has Decided Not To Grant The Swedish TSO A Derogation From The 70% Requirement

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) decided not to grant the Swedish Transmission System Operator (TSO) a derogation from the requirement to provide minimally 70% of the transmission capacity for cross-zonal trade (‘70% requirement’).

Ei, the Swedish National Regulatory Authority (NRA), received the request from Svenska kraftnät (Svk), the Swedish TSO, for a derogation from the minimum capacity available for cross-zonal trade for multiple electricity interconnections for the year 2022.

While Ei decided to grant a derogation for the bidding zone borders FI-SE3 and SE3-DK1, the Finnish (EV) and Danish (DUR) NRAs opposed to it. The question of derogation was therefore submitted to ACER.

ACER’s assessment did not confirm that the derogation was necessary for maintaining operational security, nor it confirmed the completneness of the derogation request.

Consequently, in its decision of 26 October 2022, ACER concluded that the derogation from the 70% requirement should not be granted to Svk.

