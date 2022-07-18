ACER Grants An Extension For Regulators To Decide On The Minimum Activation Period Of Frequency Containment Reserves (FCR) Providers

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) adopted a decision granting National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) of the Continental Europe Synchronous Area (CE SA) an extension of six months to decide on the minimum activation period of frequency containment reserves (FCR) providers.

The adoption of this decision followed the joint request from the NRAs, which was submitted to ACER in May 2022. NRAs have now until 3 December 2022 to agree on the Transmission System Operators’ (TSOs) proposal for the minimum activation period to be ensured by those FCR providers having units or groups with limited energy reservoirs to remain available during alert state.

