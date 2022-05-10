ACER: French Energy Regulator (CRE) Fines EDF With The First Sanction For Insider Trading Under REMIT, And EDF Trading Limited (EDFT) For Market Manipulation

On 03 May 2022, the French energy regulatory authority (CRE) published two sanction decisions adopted by its Dispute Settlement and Sanctions Committee (CoRDiS) imposing fines of:

- EUR 500,000 on Electricité de France SA (EDF), for breaching the obligation to disclose inside information under Article 4 of the EU Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) and the prohibition of insider trading under Article 3,

- EUR 50,000 on EDF Trading Limited (EDFT), for manipulating the French wholesale electricity market in breach of Article 5 of REMIT.

