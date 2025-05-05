ACER: Expert Panel To Investigate Blackout In Portugal And Spain

On 28 April 2025, a large-scale blackout occurred in Spain and Portugal shortly after 12.30 CEST. There was widespread interruption in power supply in the Iberian Peninsula. Some areas in France close to the border were also affected, albeit for a very short period.

Electricity supply in the affected area has been restored, with the help of power generation resources (such as hydro-power plants) and power interconnections with France and Morocco.

Expert Panel to investigate

An expert panel is being set up by ENTSO-E to investigate the incident. This panel includes transmission system operators, regional coordination centres, ENTSO-E. The relevant national regulatory authorities and ACER are also invited to participate.

The panel will collect the data and first prepare a factual report, followed by the final report that will analyse the causes of the incident and include recommendations to make the system more resilient.

ACER stands ready to participate in ENTSO-E’s expert panel and to assist in identifying the root causes of this incident, including possible implications to draw going forward.

Read more.