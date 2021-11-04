ACER: Electricity Wholesale Markets Monitoring In 2020: Further Action Needed On The Binding 70% Target, Market Coupling, Barriers And Security Of Supply

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) publish today the new edition of the Electricity Wholesale Markets Volume of the 2020 Market Monitoring Report (MMR).
The report presents the main results of monitoring the European internal electricity and gas markets and recommends further actions to foster their integration. The MMR comprises three volumes, analysing respectively: the Electricity Wholesale Market, the Gas Wholesale Market, and the Energy Retail Market and Consumer Protection.
Electricity wholesale markets monitoring in 2020: what is new?
- Historical high-energy prices in Europe (2021): Although the data in the report relates to 2020, the report touches briefly on historically high-energy prices in 2021. For further information on this, see the ACER Note on High Energy Prices.
- Barriers to efficient price formation and easy market entry and participation: ACER analysed eleven potential barriers and found that they exist in most of the European Member States. This indicates that there is significant room for improvement.
- COVID-19 and market integration – progress despite the pandemic: ACER and CEER acknowledge Member States’ efforts in fostering market integration. The integration of the EU intraday and the day-ahead market has continued. As a consequence, the level of efficiency in the use of cross-zonal capacity scored the highest across all short-term timeframes in 2020.
- Interruptibility schemes: Four interruptibility schemes services are identified (adequacy, balancing, congestion management and contingency reserves), supporting a market-based approach in their usage to foster security of supply.
