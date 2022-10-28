ACER Consults On TSOs’ Proposal To Include Norway In The Capacity Calculation Regions

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is running a public consultation on the Transmission System Operators’ (TSOs’) proposal to include Norway in the capacity calculation regions (CCRs).

CCRs define the geographic areas (i.e. by listing bidding zone borders) across the EU in which the task of capacity calculation and other processes are coordinated by TSOs.

There are 8 CCRs in Europe: Nordic, Hansa, Core, Italy North, Greece-Italy (GRIT), South-west Europe (SWE), Baltic and South-east Europe (SEE).

In 2021, the CACM Regulation has also become binding for Norway. The TSOs’ amendment proposes to add the Norwegian bidding zone borders into the Hansa and Nordic CCRs.

To collect views of the stakeholders, ACER is running a public consultation on the TSOs proposed amendments from 28 October to 25 November 2022.

Read more and access the Public Consultation.