ACER Consults On The Draft Statutory Documents Of The European Network Of Network Operators For Hydrogen

On 30 August 2024, future hydrogen transmission network operators submitted their draft statutory documents to the European Commission and ACER to formally establish the European Network of Network Operators for Hydrogen (ENNOH) as an association under the Belgian law.

Following the receipt of these documents, ACER has four months to review them and provide an opinion to the Commission.

Get involved!

ACER is conducting a public consultation from today until 21 October 2024 to inform its opinion. We encourage feedback from organisations representing all stakeholders, in particular hydrogen system users (including customers).

By 30 December 2024, ACER will provide its input to the European Commission.

Access the consultation.