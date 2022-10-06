ACER Consults On Its Framework Guidelines On Scenarios For Network Development Planning

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launches today a public consultation inviting stakeholders to submit their views on the new framework guidelines on scenarios for network development planning (Scenarios Guidelines).

The procedure to adopt new Scenarios Guidelines, in accordance with the recasted TEN-E regulation, was initiated in July 2022. Every two years, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) and for Gas (ENTSOG) prepare joint scenarios which set the basis for the future network development planning in the European Union. ACER is drafting new framework guidelines that can ensure these scenarios are transparent, non-discriminatory and robust, as well as that they are in line with the Union’s climate and energy objectives.

In order to make an informed and inclusive decision on these Guidelines, ACER will collect views from stakeholders on the draft Guidelines Scenarios in a public consultation that runs until 14 November 2022.

Read more and access the public consultation.