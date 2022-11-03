ACER-CEER Decarbonised Gases Volume Of The 2021 Market Monitoring Report Highlights The Challenges To Expand Biomethane And Hydrogen Production

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) publish today the 2021 Decarbonised Gases Volume of the Market Monitoring Report (MMR).

This new Decarbonised Gases Volume describes the current state of EU decarbonised gases and hydrogen as well as it examines the regulatory provisions and market context that may drive their evolution from now until 2050. It includes recommendations for facilitating the access of these gases to the market.

What are the main findings?

Current production of renewable and low carbon gases is modest relative to future policy expectations;

Production goals have been accelerated as a result of the supply diversification efforts due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022; and

Numerous challenges are being identified to expand the production of decarbonised gases and hydrogen, including improving infrastructure interconnections, developing end-use demand and new infrastructure investments.

Read more and access the 2021 Decarbonised Gases Volume.