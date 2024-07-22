ACER Assesses The Gas Transmission Tariff Methodology Proposed For Slovakia

Today, ACER releases its report on the Slovakian gas transmission tariffs proposed by Eustream A.S., the Transmission System Operator (TSO) of Slovakia.

The proposed methodology considers the changes in network patterns caused by the 2022 energy crisis. To address these, Eustream proposes:

Adopting a postage stamp reference price methodology (RPM) with a revenue split of 37.5/62.5 between entry and exit points.

Using a benchmarking adjustment to lower tariffs and attract additional flows to the network.

What does ACER recommend?

ACER analysed the information provided by Eustream to assess the compliance of the proposed methodology with the requirements of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures (NC TAR). Based on this analysis, ACER provides the following recommendations:

Review the revenue regime applicable to Eustream.

Apply the benchmarking adjustment only to points of the Slovak network that are in competition with other networks across the EU.

Clarify how the systematic under-recovery borne by the TSO is managed.

Assess the split of revenue and capacity between existing contracts (concluded before 6 May 2017 and defined by Article 35 of the NC TAR) and the proposed RPM.

Review the contracted capacity forecast, which serves as an input to the RPM.

Justify the level of the proposed risk premium considering the risks faced by the TSO.

What are the next steps?

On 5 June 2024, URSO, the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of Slovakia, approved Eustream’s tariffs (covering the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2027) after receiving ACER’s preliminary feedback.

ACER invites URSO to consider the recommendations included in this report, either by complementing its motivated decision (published on 5 June 2024) or in the next consultation on the RPM (provided this occurs by 2025).

