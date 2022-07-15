ACER Assesses ENTSOG’s Gas Summer Supply Outlook In View Of Risks Of Russian Supply Disruptions

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today its Opinion on the Summer Supply Outlook for 2022 of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

ACER welcomes ENTSOG’s timely publication and acknowledges the Outlook’s main findings. In particular, ACER appreciates that the scope and methodology used have been revised in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possible repercussions on risk preparedness in the European Union.

However, ACER finds that the Outlook’s assumptions and methodology could be further improved and therefore issues specific recommendations for future Outlooks. Among others, ACER advises ENTSOG to incorporate gas demand reduction measures in its gas demand projections and to carry out additional studies to identify concrete investments to reduce dependency on Russian gas.

