ACER And Three Regulatory Authorities Reinforce Coordination On Energy Market Abuse

High prices and high volatility on the wholesale energy markets has led the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) to reinforce their scrutiny (under REMIT) to detect and sanction possible instances of market abuse.

REMIT is the EU-wide framework for detecting market abuse established under the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (EU No 1227/2011).

In the current crisis and exceptional market circumstances (characterised by scarce electricity and gas supplies, unprecedentedly high prices and price volatility), vigilance in detecting market manipulation and insider trading is more important than ever to ensure confidence in the integrity of the EU wholesale energy markets.

ACER and the energy regulatory authorities of Austria, Germany and the Netherlands established a cross-border investigatory group on the oversight of the gas markets.

