ACER And ENTSOG Publish Two Solutions On The Functionality Platform

ACER and ENTSOG published today two solutions on the Gas Network Codes Functionality (FUNC) platform, related to the two issues "Missing harmonisation of interfaces on capacity platforms’‘ and "Allowance of over-nomination in the event of capacity platform failure outside working hours".
► Missing harmonisation of interfaces on capacity platforms
In July 2019, Equinor ASA and ENGIE both reported the use of different interfaces and data exchange solutions for capacity trading amongst the European capacity booking platforms (GSA platform, RBP, PRISMA and GASSCO).
ACER and ENTSOG propose changes to the Common Data Exchange Solution Table, as well as foresees amendments to the EU Regulation establishing a Network Code on Interoperability and Data Exchange.
► Allowance of over-nomination in the event of capacity platform failure outside working hours
In December 2019, the European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET) reported that fallback procedures are not harmonised across all Member States and suggested that allowance of within-day over-nominations would constitute a simple and cost-effective fallback procedure alternative.
In the issue solution, ACER and ENTSOG conclude that the current overview table on fall-back procedures keeps track of the changes of such procedures and constitutes an ample solution.
The solution paper and relevant documents are available on the FUNC platform.