ACER And ENTSOG Consult On The FUNC Issue: How To Ensure Greater Flexibility To Book Firm Capacity At Interconnection Points

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) have discussed how to ensure greater flexibility to book firm capacity at interconnection points in an online workshop held on 27 June 2022.

As a follow up of the event, ACER and ENTSOG are now opening a public consultation to continue the collection of more detailed inputs from stakeholders, particularly in relation to:

how to optimise capacity allocation and

how to assess and prioritise the proposals presented in the workshop, as well as their urgency.

Special attention is paid to the current and fast evolving conditions in the EU gas markets and how a change in capacity allocation would benefit the markets.

Share your views by Thursday 4 August 2022!