ACER And Energy Regulators Will Draft New Framework Guidelines On Sector-Specific Cybersecurity Rules For Cross-Border Electricity Flows

Date 24/02/2021

In a push to further implement the EU’s cybersecurity strategy, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has been tasked by the European Commission to draft Framework Guidelines on the cybersecurity rules for cross-border electricity flows. The Framework Guideline will serve as a basis for the development of a binding EU-wide cybersecurity network code.


ACER, as part of the process, will run a public consultation and submit the Framework Guidelines to the European Commission by July 2021.

Read more.