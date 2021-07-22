ACER And CEER Publish White Paper On Rules To Prevent Methane Leakage In The Energy Sector

Today, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) publish their joint White Paper on Rules to Prevent Methane Leakage in the Energy Sector. The paper, one of a series of ACER-CEER “European Green Deal” Regulatory White Papers, is the outcome of a survey of National Regulatory Authorities.
It presents the views of ACER and CEER on the European Commission’s Communication on an EU strategy to reduce methane emissions. The paper has 13 recommendations on the introduction of new rules to prevent methane leakage in the energy sector, especially in the gas sector.