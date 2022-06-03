ACER And CEER Publish Their Reaction To The Hydrogen And Decarbonised Gas Package

The EU Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) have published their views and recommendations on the European Commission's legislative proposals on Hydrogen and Decarbonised Gas Markets.

The energy regulators appreciate the ambition of the proposals to establish a comprehensive system design with a clear target model for the hydrogen and decarbonised gas market(s), to reinforce measures on integrated network development and focus on consumer protection issues.

In particular, ACER and CEER welcome:

The willingness to establish core principles for the regulation of a dedicated hydrogen sector, entrusted to national energy regulatory authorities.

The extensive mirroring of the consumer protection provisions already in place for electricity consumers to the benefit of gas consumers.

The proposed role for regulatory authorities in approving and amending national development plans for gas as a way to promote a user-oriented and efficient development of the energy system.

They also see scope to enhance certain elements of the proposals, with a focus on:

comprehensive system design;

integrated network development; and

inclusive consumer protection.

Read the ACER-CEER reaction.