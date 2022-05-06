ACER And CEER Launch A Public Consultation On The Electricity Grid Connection Network Codes

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) have launched a public consultation along with a joint consultation paper on the upcoming European Grid Connection Network Codes.

The aim of this consultation is to collect stakeholders’ views on the key areas of amendments of the upcoming revision of the European Grid Connection Network Codes (GC NCs); in particular concerning the revision of the network code on requirements for grid connection of generators and on demand connection. This will lead to a joint paper to be published in September.

The consultation addresses key challenges in the electricity sector associated with the transition to low carbon society, draws on the alternative policy options and provides recommendations for the amendment process.

Share your inputs!

To collect inputs on the revision of the Grid Connection Network Codes, ACER and CEER open today a public consultation running from Friday 6 May until Friday 10 June 2022.

ACER and CEER will also hold a public workshop on Wednesday 25 May 2022, from 10.00 to 12.00 CET, to present the consultation paper and gather further views from stakeholders. Register now!

Read more.